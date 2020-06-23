BYU plans fall semester of in-person and remote classes

PROVO, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University is planning a fall semester of both in-person and remote classes beginning Aug. 31, officials announced Tuesday.

“This decision is subject to change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance from state and local government,” said a tweet from BYU.

All classes and exams will be remote after Thanksgiving break, a follow-up tweet said. Students who go home for Thanksgiving are encouraged to finish the semester at home to prevent potential increase of COVID-19 in the campus community in December. No decisions have been made regarding winter semester.

Students and employees are required to wear face coverings as outlined below:

• In all classroom settings

• Inside all university buildings

• During interactions with campus guests/customers

• In other areas where directed

• When physical distancing is difficult to maintain

“The safety and protection of the BYU community is our first priority,” the university tweeted. “Students in high-risk categories, including older adults and the immunocompromised, are strongly encouraged to not be on campus during fall semester. Remote coursework options are available for these students.”

BYU will provide detailed updates coming as fall semester draws nearer. For more information on housing, campus services, events and more, click here.