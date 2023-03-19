BYU police warn students after man enters women’s dorm ‘unlawfully’

PROVO, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University police are warning students about a man they say entered a women’s dorm unlawfully on Friday and may have stolen clothing.

“On Friday, March 17, 2023, at approximately 9:13 a.m. BYU Police received a report of a male individual who entered or remained unlawfully in a female resident hall of Helaman Halls,” the BYUPD statement says. “The male in question may have stolen several articles of women’s clothing.”

The suspect is described as being about 40 years old, standing about 5 feet 10 inches, and having a medium to stocky build.

He had a medium to dark complexion, the BYUPD statement says. He was unshaven, wearing a light brown baseball cap, and dark jeans with a dark brown hoodie.

“If you recognize the suspect in this photo or the logo or print on the suspect’s shirt let us know,” the statement says.

“BYU Police are encouraging students to travel with a companion when possible and immediately report any incidents or suspicious activity to BYU Police at 801-422-0911.”