BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, picked 2nd in NFL draft, to play for New York Jets

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Zach Wilson, BYU quarterback, was picked second in the first round of the NFL drafted. He was drafted by the New York Jets. Photo: BYU Football/Twitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Zachary Wilson, 21-year-old quarterback at Brigham Young University, was selected in the NFL draft on Thursday in the first round, second pick.

As expected, he will play with the the New York Jets, a team that had expressed a strong interest in him.

Wilson, a Draper, is now the Utah native to be picked highest ever in the NFL draft.

“Hey @nyjets, how we feelin?,” @BYUfootball at 6:43 p.m. Thursday.

@zachkapono1  is a New York Jet,” @nyjets tweeted a few minutes later.

To read more about Wilson and his football achievements so far, check out his BYU Cougar player page or his biography on Wikipedia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here