BYU to allow spectators at next football game

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Brigham Young University vs. Texas State football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium will be played with approximately 6,000 spectators in attendance, officials said.

The decision was made in accordance with the state of Utah’s new health guidance levels announced earlier this week, said a news release from BYU Football.

People who originally purchased tickets for the home season opener versus Troy will have their tickets honored for Saturday’s game, the news release said. The BYU Ticket Office will distribute the BYU-Texas State tickets electronically on Thursday, Oct. 22, along with detailed game day instructions. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. MDT.

“BYU will consider increasing attendance at future home games as the season progresses based on the new state COVID-19 Transmission Index metrics and the guidance of state and county public health officials,” the news release added.

“The Cougars currently have five games remaining on the 2020 football schedule, including four home contests with Texas State, Western Kentucky, San Diego State and North Alabama as well as one road game at Boise State.”