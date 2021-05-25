BYU to return to full-capacity classrooms this fall

PROVO, Utah, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University announced Monday that fall semester 2021 will operate like a traditional fall semester due to the downward trend in COVID-19 infections and increased number of vaccinations within the campus community.

“As with a typical fall semester, the vast majority of courses will be offered in-person with full-capacity classrooms,” said a news release from BYU. “Additionally, the university will be evaluating how virtual learning may have improved some elements of courses and curricula and hopes to incorporate the best of those changes as it prepares for a more traditional fall semester.”

Masks and physical distancing will not be required during fall semester. This decision is subject to change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance from state and local governments. Individuals may choose to wear a mask in any setting.

“We anticipate the full richness of a typical fall semester filled with opportunities for academic, social and ecclesiastical gathering,” said BYU Academic Vice President Shane Reese. “We’re grateful for the resilience, creativity and fortitude of our students, faculty and staff as they’ve adapted and overcome the higher education challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very much looking forward to gathering together again on campus this fall.”

The first day of fall semester 2021 is Monday, Aug. 30.