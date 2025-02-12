BYU: Tom Holmoe to retire as athletic director at end of season

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — After 20 years of service as BYU’s director of athletics, Tom Holmoe announced Tuesday that he will be retiring from his position at the conclusion of the 2024-25 athletic season.

Holmoe lifted BYU Athletics to new heights during his tenure, leaving an undeniable mark and legacy, says a statement released by Brigham Young University.

“His tireless work to champion BYU helped lead to BYU joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023. His creative football scheduling through an era of independence, making key head coaching hires in multiple sports, being named a NACDA Athletic Director of the Year and numerous other awards and accomplishment will long be remembered,” it says.

“For those who knew Holmoe well, more impressive was his love and care for the more than 4,000 student-athletes who competed at BYU under his watch and his commitment to the unique values and mission of BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Holmoe’s retirement comes on the heels of BYU’s celebration of its 100th season of football. As a player, coach and administrator, Holmoe was a part of BYU football for more than a quarter century, playing and coaching as a graduate assistant alongside his mentor and legendary coach LaVell Edwards. Holmoe will retire on a high note, after one of BYU football’s most successful football seasons, defeating Colorado in the Alamo Bowl to cap an 11-2 season and finish with a No. 13 final ranking.

Holmoe was named director of athletics at BYU on March 1, 2005. He’s overseen a nationally recognized program with 21 intercollegiate sports, involving more than 600 student-athletes per athletic season and a 220-person staff. Since his appointment, BYU captured four national championships and 133 conference regular-season and postseason championships. More than 350 student-athletes have earned All-America status.

In addition to his role as director of athletics, Holmoe served as a member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee from 2015-18 and was the executive council committee chair for the West Coast Conference from 2014-17. Over his 20-year tenure, BYU has an average ranking of 36th in the annual NACDA Learfield Directors’ Cup, ranking all athletic programs in the country. For the 2020-21 athletic season, BYU finished No. 17 in the Directors’ Cup standings. In the fall of 2022, for the first time ever, BYU finished No. 1 in the Directors’ Cup standings for fall sports.

Holmoe was named the 2020-21 NACDA Athletic Director of the year, highlighting efforts of athletics directors for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. He received the 2023 John L. Toner Award from the National Football Foundation, recognizing athletics directors who have demonstrated superior administrative abilities and shown outstanding dedication to college athletics and particularly college football.

A former Cougar defensive back from 1978-82, Holmoe returned to BYU in 2002 as associate athletic director for development. As part of his responsibilities, he supervised the Cougar Club, served as the department’s liaison with the LDS Foundation, served on the BYU Alumni Association Board of Directors and worked on the capital campaign to raise funds for the university’s new athletic facilities.

A native of La Crescenta, Calif., Holmoe first came to BYU on a football scholarship in 1978. He earned first-team All-WAC honors as a senior in 1982 and was selected in the fourth round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Over a seven-year NFL career, he played on three Super Bowl championship teams with the 49ers in 1984, 1988 and 1989.

After retiring from professional football, Holmoe returned to BYU to serve as a graduate assistant under Edwards from 1990-91 and later accepted an offer from Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh to become the Stanford secondary coach in 1992, where he remained for two seasons. In 1994, he returned to the 49ers as defensive backfield coach for two seasons, where he earned a fourth Super Bowl ring. Two years later, Holmoe joined the University of California staff as defensive coordinator and later became the head coach from 1997-2001.