BYU updates Honor Code; removes reference to homosexual behavior

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University has updated its Honor Code to “to be in alignment with the doctrine and policies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” after the release of a new Church handbook.

The Church Educational System Honor Code was approved Feb. 12, said a news release from BYU Wednesday.

“The updated Honor Code applies to all Church institutions of higher education,” the news release said. “As in the past, each campus maintains its own dress and grooming standards.”

The news release added: “The updated Honor Code continues to be a principle-based code that reflects the moral standards of the Church. It allows each campus to support and guide its students on an individual basis according to the principles outlined in the Honor Code.”

Students at the university, which is owned and run by the LDS Church, agree to abide by BYU’s honor code in order to attend. The previous code specifically mentioned homosexual behavior, including that students were to abstain from sexual relations and “all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings.”

The new Church Educational System Honor Code reads in full:

Brigham Young University and other Church Educational System institutions exist to provide an education in an atmosphere consistent with the ideals and principles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. That atmosphere is created and preserved by a community of faculty, administration, staff, and students who voluntarily commit to conduct their lives in accordance with the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ and who strive to maintain the highest standards in their personal conduct regarding honor, integrity, morality, and consideration of others. By accepting appointment, continuing in employment, being admitted, or continuing class enrollment, each member of the BYU community personally commits to observe these Honor Code standards approved by the Board of Trustees “at all times and in all things, and in all places” (Mosiah 18:9):

The abbreviated version of the code lists requirements as the following:

Be honest.

Live a chaste and virtuous life, including abstaining from any sexual relations outside a marriage between a man and a woman.

Respect others, including the avoidance of profane and vulgar language.

Obey the law and follow campus policies.

Abstain from alcoholic beverages, tobacco, tea, coffee, vaping, and substance abuse.

Participate regularly in Church services (required only of Church members).

Observe Brigham Young University’s dress and grooming standards.

Encourage others in their commitment to comply with the Honor Code.

For more information on the new handbook released by the LDS Church Wednesday click here.