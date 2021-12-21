BYU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 poll

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — BYU women’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after winning its fifth game over a Power 5 opponent in the non-conference season.

The Cougars (9-1) are coming off a 71-53 win over Washington State at the Marriott Center last Saturday, said a news release from BYU. The team also has wins over Pac-12 schools Arizona State and Utah, along with No. 17 Florida State from the ACC and No. 22 West Virginia from the Big 12.

BYU is ranked for the fourth consecutive week, matching 2007’s mark and short of 2006’s school record of nine weeks in a row, including a final ranking of No. 22, the news release said.

This week the Cougars finish their non-conference schedule at Montana State on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.