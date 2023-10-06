Cache County construction crew finds human remains from Utah pioneer era

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Human remains discovered this week by a Cache County construction company have been determined to be from the pioneer era, officials said.

Workers with Legrand Johnson Construction uncovered what appeared to be human remains Tuesday in Providence, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

A deputy responded and worked with the state anthropologist to determine the bones were human, according to the sheriff’s office.

The state anthropologist arrived at the scene Wednesday to determine the age of the remains, which likely are from Utah pioneer times, officials said.

No other information about the remains was immediately available.