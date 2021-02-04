Cache County massage therapist pleads guilty to 7 felonies

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan massage therapist charged with touching clients inappropriately in multiple cases has pleaded guilty to seven felonies.

Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, had faced charges related to incidents said to have occurred between 2015 and 2020. Charges included:

Five counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Nine counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Charges were filed after accusations of inappropriate touching during professional massage appointments, charging documents say.

In a plea deal, Perales pleaded guilty on Tuesday to:

Three counts of first-degree object rape

Four counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse

Perales’ sentencing was set for March 15. He remains incarcerated in the Cache County Jail.