Cache County principal dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19

NIBLEY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The principal of a Cache County elementary school has died more than a month after being infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Kelly Rindlisbacher, who spent many years as a teacher before becoming principal of Nibley Elementary, had battled the coronavirus for about five weeks.

“The Cache County School District is deeply saddened by the loss of a family member, friend, and fellow educator, Kelly Rindlisbacher, principal of Nibley Elementary School,” said a statement released by the Cache County School District.

“We want to express our heartfelt sympathy to Kelly’s family, especially his wife, Lori, and their children.

“Kelly was an exceptional, dedicated educator with a long career in our district. He will be greatly missed by his Cache County School District family.”

A friend posted on social media that Rindlisbacher had died.

“He was ill about five weeks, much of it in McKay Dee hospital on a ventilator.”

“He was such a great person! An amazing principal… Nibley Elementary will certainly miss him,” another poster wrote.

“What a great man,” wrote a third. “So sad to here this news. He will be missed by all that new him. Great father, friend, educator, Aggie fan, teacher to all.”

Funeral details have not yet been announced.