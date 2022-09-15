Cache County Sheriff: 3 juveniles to face sexual assault charges after school bus ‘hazings’

MILLVILLE, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of sexual assaults on a Cache County School District bus.

According to a statement released by the CCSO, it was notified that a Ridgeline High School student had been assaulted on Aug. 19 as the bus returned from an out-of-county sports event.

“Allegations had been made that at least one student had been assaulted in a ‘hazing’ type incident while on the bus,” the statement says. “Investigators began working this case and soon discovered that there had been multiple juvenile victims in this incident.

“The investigation determined that there had been three juvenile suspects who had allegedly engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activity of a forcible sexual nature with several juvenile victims.”

The CCSO statement says investigators have “requested that three of the juvenile suspects be charged with one count each of forcible sexual abuse and one count each of attempted forcible sexual abuse. As all involved individuals are juveniles, any charges will be filed through the juvenile court system.”

The incident is being reviewed with the Cache County Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s statement says.