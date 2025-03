LOGAN, Utah, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office has a new K-9 Officer.

K-9 Beny is working with Deputy Odowd, says a social media post by the agency.

“After months of hard work and dedication, they have successfully completed their training and certification. They’re officially ready to hit the streets and keep our community safe.

“Keep an eye out for them as they proudly serve and protect Cache County. Welcome to the team. We’re honored to have you both!”