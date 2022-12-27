Cache County Sheriff asks for public’s help finding missing teen

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Providence.

Tyler Merritt, 18, was last seen at 12:39 p.m. Monday leaving his residence. He does not have a vehicle, and gets everywhere by walking.

Merritt is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Merritt’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1162 or dispatch at 435-753-7555.