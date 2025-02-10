Cache County Sheriff confirms lost snowmobiler, 14, found safe after night out in freezing temperatures

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Feb. 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 14-year-old boy who became separated from family and friends while snowmobiling Saturday afternoon was found safe Sunday morning.

“On Sunday morning, February 9th, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, along with many others, including many volunteers, family members, employees & volunteers of Beaver Creek Lodge, and the Search and Rescue Teams of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located and rescued the missing 14-year-old young man.”

“He was found at approximately 0900 this morning in the area not far from where he was reported to have gone missing. He appeared in what was a surprisingly good condition, after surviving a night and day in the cold, wintery conditions of the Utah and Idaho backcountry.”

The teen was brought to incident command and “evaluated by medical personnel for any injuries and help that he may have been in need of,” the CCSO statement says.

“An intense and relentless search had been ongoing to find this missing snowmobiler, which lasted nearly 24 hours in the backcountry of Franklin and Cache County near the Franklin Basin.”

Cache County Sheriff officials “would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers who assisted in the finding of this missing young snowmobiler, all who played a pivotal and selfless role in what could be called nothing but a miraculous and bright, happy outcome in finding him alive and well.”

The statement specifically thanked “the Search and Rescue Team volunteers of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Idaho

Sheriff’s Office, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Creek Lodge and all the other friends and family and those volunteers unknown to us that helped us in this incident and no doubt helped save the life of one cold, but now warm, and no doubt happy, young snowmobiler.”