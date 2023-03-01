Cache County sheriff IDs man killed in roof collapse in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the construction worker killed Monday when a snow-covered garage roof collapsed onto him.

The victim was Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, last known to live in Ogden.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has been attempting to locate family members of the individual,” the CCSO statement says. “At this time, it is believed that this individual’s family resides out of state, and most likely, out of the country.”

Castellanos-Briseno was removing asbestos in the garage of a home at 198 E. 200 South, Providence, about 2:45 p.m. when the roof collapsed, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release issued Monday.

Construction crews had been preparing the home to be demolished, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While working inside the garage, the roof collapsed on the male individual. The rest of the work crew was able to escape and were not injured. Unfortunately, the male suffered fatal injuries and was deceased at the scene,” the first release states.

“We think it was the age of the building combined with the weight of the snow,” Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck told Gephardt Daily. “We’ve had a lot of heavy, wet snow.”