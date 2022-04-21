Cache County sheriff releases name of suspect shot by deputies after multi-city pursuit

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man shot by deputies Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a Wellsville family of its vehicle, then led law enforcement on a chase through Nibley to Paradise.

“The suspect in this case is 36-year-old Isaac Washakie from Draper, Utah,” says a statement issued by Cache County Sheriff D. Chad Jensen.

“Washakie is not known in Cache Valley, but is currently on parole from the Utah State Prison. Adult Probation and Parole was able to get a board of pardon’s warrant, and Washakie has been released in stable condition from Logan Regional Hospital, and has been transported back to the state prison.”

Two deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while investigations are being completed on the officer-involved critical incident due to the use of potentially deadly force.

“The Northern Utah Critical Incident team is working on the officer-involved shooting,” Jensen’s statement says. “CCSO investigators are actively working the aggravated burglary case in Wellsville, and an internal investigation is being conducted as per our policy.

“Upon completion of the aggravated burglary investigation, criminal charges for Washakie will be reviewed with the Cache County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.”

The suspect was armed with an AR15 rifle when he broke into the Wellsville residence and demanded keys, Jensen said in a CCSO statement issued Tuesday.

“The suspect left the residence in the stolen vehicle. The victims called 911 to report the robbery.”

Sheriff’s patrol deputies located the stolen van with Washakie still inside.

“The deputies attempted a traffic stop and the suspect fled, causing a high speed pursuit. The chase went from Wellsville through Nibley and ended in Paradise with an officer involved shooting.”