Cache County Sheriff seeks public’s help finding teen who absconded while on work release from jail

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a jail inmate who failed to return to the jail from his employment Thursday.

Abraham Gamez, 19, was serving a one-year sentence for weapons, drug and theft offenses, a sheriff’s office Facebook post says.

Gamez has been in jail since the time of his arrest by the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force on Aug. 7, 2019.

In early February, the 1st District Court in Logan gave Gamez a chance to participate in the jail work release program.

He got a job through a temp agency, the Facebook post says, and he was allowed to leave the jail temporarily to report for his work shift.

Gamez was allowed to leave for work Wednesday evening and was supposed to return to the jail Thursday morning after his shift, but he instead ran and his whereabouts are unknown.

He was scheduled to be released from jail in October this year.

Gamez, who is from Hyrum and has ties to Cache County, is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

“Gamez is a known drug user and gang affiliate with a local criminal history,” the post says.

Anyone who has seen Gamez or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement by dialing 911 or calling 435-753-7555.