Cache County Sheriff suspects murder-suicide in deaths of Hyrum couple; names released

HYRUM, Utah, June 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff‘s Department has released the names of the man and woman found fatally shot Wednesday at their Hyrum residence.

The victims “in last night’s shooting in Hyrum, Utah, have been identified as 38-year-old Dustin Preece and his wife, 37-year-old Heather Preece,” says a CCSO statement released Thursday.

“After meeting with the Medical Examiner and reviewing evidence, the Sheriff’s Office has determined they believe that Dustin Preece shot his wife and then took his own life in an apparent murder-suicide.”

Sheriff Chad Jensen said the couple’s daughter discovered the bodies.

“This is a terrible incident that happened in our peaceful community, but especially for the 16-year-old daughter who discovered the scene. Victims’ advocates are working closely with her and the family to get them the services they may need.”