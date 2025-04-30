Cache County Sheriff’s Office executes 2 warrants, finds guns, meth, a pipe bomb

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people after executing two search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal firearms possession and narcotics distribution.

The investigation originated with a traffic stop, says a news release issued by the CCSO. That stop resulted in an arrest.

“Follow-up investigation uncovered evidence indicating firearms were being sold to known, documented gang members,” the release says.

“This led investigators to a residence in Logan City, where the Proactive Unit, with support from the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant. Several firearms were recovered, along with evidence of methamphetamine use and a homemade explosive device believed to be a pipe bomb.

“A second search warrant was later served at a residence in Hyrum. The Cache County SWAT Team, in coordination with the Proactive Unit and Cache-Rich Drug Task Force, recovered an assault rifle hidden inside a wall, along with further signs of methamphetamine use.”

Three people were taken into custody, the release said, without providing names. The investigation is active and ongoing, it said, adding that further information will be released as it becomes available.