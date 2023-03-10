Cache County Sheriff’s Officials respond to 2 calls at compromised structures

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 9. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sheriff’s officials responded to two calls regarding compromised structures on Thursday.

The first call took them to a mobile home in Hyrum. The second response was to Wellsville Recovery, an addiction treatment facility, known formerly as Sherwood Hills.

In Hyrum, deputies and Fire Department units were called to Eagle View Drive. The tenant reported the roof was collapsing and they were suffering from an unrelated medical event.

“The tenant was transported by medical to the hospital and the trailer is being inspected by the building inspectors for Hyrum City,” the Cache County Sheriff‘s statement says. “The roof was sagging approximately three inches according to deputies on the scene.”

In Wellsville, deputies and Fire units were called to the address of 7830 S Hwy 89/91.

“It was reported the roof over the pool area had completely collapsed and there was a smell of gas,” the CCSO statement says. “All treatment providers and visitors were accounted for and found to be safe after the evacuation of the building.

“County Building inspectors are on their way to complete the inspection of the building. The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Cache Valley Transit District to provide transportation and temporary shelter to approximately 30 individuals who have been displaced by this event.”

“We would like to thank our community first responders responding to this event. Our partners in the Cache County Emergency Operations Center, Cache County Fire District, Wellsville Fire, Hyrum Fire, and Cache Valley Transportation District.”

Anyone with concerns their residence or business may be compromised is asked to call the building inspector, the CCSO statement says.

“No property is worth your safety or the safety of your loved ones.”