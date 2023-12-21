Missing North Logan teen found safe in Oregon

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — After a multi-agency search police have located a North Logan girl missing since Dec. 11, found safe Wednesday in Oregon.
Cayenne Alisa Beard, 17, was last seen about 10 p.m. Dec. 11 at her home near 150 W. 2200 North, police said at the time. The North Park Police Department issued a brief thankful press release Wednesday night, offering little detail as a criminal investigation is ongoing.
“She’s been found safe this evening is about all I can say,” said North Park Det. Sgt Mitch Blackham, who headed the search, largely confining his remarks to the press release. North Park covers the adjacent towns of North Logan and Hyde Park in Cache County.
Blackham said he couldn’t say in what town Beard was found in Oregon. He wouldn’t confirm or deny if an abduction was involved, but conceded that with any criminal investigation, there are suspects.
The FBI joined the investigation this week, he said. “They contacted us and offered their assistance.” The department may be planning a press conference on the case, Blackham said. Her family has been contacted with the good news, he said, but Beard was not yet back in Utah
Beard, who also goes by the last name of Weber, left her phone home and gave no indication about where she was going, police said last week in seeking public input on the case. She did not have a vehicle, police said at the time, noting it was believed the teen was picked up by an unknown person of interest.
Agencies involved in the search include the Cache County Attorney’s Office, Cache County Victims Advocates, the Provo and Salt Lake City police departments, the Utah Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies in the Oregon community where she was found.