Cache County woman charged with 10 felonies related to alleged rape of teen she formerly babysat

Cache County, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old woman was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday on suspicion of raping a minor she for whom she used to babysit.

Kyli Janae Labrum faces 10 counts of rape, a first-degree felony. A probable cause statement filed in the case says that in 2017, Labrum had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy she previously babysat. The age of consent is 18.

“The two parties had sexual intercourse nearly every day for two years,” the probable cause statement says.

The Smithfield Police Department has DNA evidence of the alleged crime, the statement says.

“There is also evidence where the suspect admits to having an affair with the 16-year-old male,” the court document says.

Labrum is being held on $5,000 bail.