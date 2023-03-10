Cache home explosion leaves two critical, one missing

NEWTON, Utah, Mar. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews Thursday night were sifting through the rubble of a home that exploded, seeking a third resident after two were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The conflagration, dispatched at about 6 p.m., apparently nearly leveled the home in Cache Junction, an unincorporated area near Newton, just west of Smithfield in northern Cache County, according to initial reports.

“Today at 5:57 p.m, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a house had exploded and was on fire,” according to a 10 p.m. post by the sheriff’s office on social media.

“The explosion occurred at 5670 N State Road 23 in Cache County, also known as Cache Junction.

“Initial reports indicated there were 3 occupants in the home. At 6:10 p.m. the first fire units arrived and located one person outside the home, and the second person could be heard inside the home yelling for help.

“Rescue units immediately transported the first occupant to Cache Valley Hospital, who was in critical condition. Rescue units then successfully rescued the second occupant from inside the home at 6:32 p.m. and they were taken to Logan Regional Hospital in critical condition.

“Fire units are still actively engaged in recovery and looking for the third occupant who has not been located at this time.”

The 10 p.m. press release also noted emergency responders included the Logan City Fire Department, the Cache County Fire District, and volunteer fire units from Trenton, Smithfield, Lewiston, and Mendon in Cache County, and the Franklin County, Idaho, department.

“The State Fire Marshal has been called to help with the investigation and we will not speculate on the cause of the explosion or fire.

“No other information and the names of the residents will not be released at this time.”

