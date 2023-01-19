Cache Sheriff seeks absconded inmate walkaway

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for an inmate on the loose now for two days.

“Tayson Marroquin is wanted for absconding from the Cache County Jail Work Release Program,” according to a Cache sheriff’s post on social media under the headline “BOLO” for be on the look-out for. “If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 755-1224 or call 911 and reference case #23-C477. Thank you!”

Marroquin, 21, was last seen leaving the jail Monday at 8 a.m. for his work release assignment, according to the Wednesday post.

His absconding comes a day after his birthday as listed in his court records in Logan’s 1st District Court. Marroquin was serving time for two cases from 2022, one for possession of marijuana and mushrooms and the other for firearms violations for facilitating the sale of guns on two occasions, according to court records.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2003 blue Ford Mustang with license plate number 7W 3PN.

His last known address is 322 E 900 N in Logan, according to the sheriff’s press release.