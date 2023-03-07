Cache sheriff’s office speeding crackdown includes costume for effect

LOGAN, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of a focus on traffic offenses, the Cache County Sheriff‘s Office will enlist a fur-bearing officer to symbolize the effort.

A sheriff’s deputy will be suiting up in a sasquatch costume to highlight the crackdown, the office announced in a post Monday on social media announcing the furry deputy’s debut.

“We’re SQUATCHING DOWN on SPEEDING,” reads the post.

“This month, ‘Sheriff Squatch’ will be posted around various parts of Cache County helping the other deputy sheriffs pull over drivers for speeding and other unsafe motor vehicle violations. YES, we’ll be writing REAL tickets!”

The initial attention will be elementary schools, the sheriff’s office said. “We have allocated additional funds for overtime duty for deputies on seatbelt, crosswalk, and school zone enforcement.

“Be on the lookout for Sheriff Squatch and make sure you’re following the law so you don’t get a ticket!”