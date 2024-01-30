California man in custody after brutal stabbing death of woman in Midvale massage parlor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a California man officials believe is responsible for the Jan. 4 stabbing death of a worker at A+ Massage in Midvale.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced Tuesday that Steven Chance Brinkerhoff, of Redondo Beach, Calif., has been charged with the first-degree murder of 45-year-old Yuping Jiao at the business, at 7444 State St.

Brinkerhoff was linked to the case through texts with Jiao, then with DNA evidence collected at the scene, Gill said.

Rivera said Utah charges have not yet been filed, but the investigation is active.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are made available.