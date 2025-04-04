California teens charged with first-degree murder in Washington City stabbing death

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, Apr. 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two 16-year-old girls from California have been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 47-year-old woman at a vacation rental in Washington City.

Mikaela Sorenson and Abigael Flanagan were charged in 5th District Court with first-degree felony murder, obstruction of justice and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a statement by the Washington City Police Department.

According to the Washington City Police Department, the victim and Flanagan had traveled together several days prior to the killing to visit Sorenson. After the murder, Flanagan and Sorenson allegedly stole the rental vehicle purchased by the victim and fled the area.

“We have worked diligently with the Washington County Attorney’s Office and many other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the investigation,” the Washington City PD statement said.

“The apprehension of both suspects is a crucial step in the investigation. However, the investigation team is currently following up on many other aspects of the case.”

Both teens are being held at the Dixie Area Detention Correctional Center in Washington County. They will be tried as adults, in keeping with Utah law, ​which mandates 16 and 17-year-olds who are charged with murder be automatically prosecuted as adults in district court.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family, the friends and the victims of this senseless act of violence,” the WCPD statement said.

(Developing)