Camp Williams plans artillery live fire training this week

BLUFFDALE, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neighbors of Camp Williams may hear a little extra noise Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

The noise will be from field artillery live fire training, scheduled for May 10 through 12.

“Surrounding communities may experience intermittent loud noises throughout the day during those time periods,” says a Utah National Guard statement shared by the city of Draper.

“Installation staff and fire authorities will continue to monitor weather conditions to facilitate training during low or moderate risk levels.”