Campers, hikers evacuated as Kane County’s new Wire Pass Fire grows to 400-600 acres

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire in Kane County had burned an estimated 400 to 600 acres Saturday afternoon.

The information, from Utah Fire Info, first reported the Wire Pass Fire in a tweet at 2:36 p.m. The fire is located near the Wire Pass trailhead.

According to information on the Utah Wildfire website, the fire began at about 11 p.m. Friday.

“At this time, trailheads and power lines are threatened,” the first Utah Fire Info tweet said. “Cause is unknown.”

A 3:20 p.m. tweet noted evacuations.

“House Rock Valley Road is now closed. Hikers and campers have or are being evacuated from the vicinity of Wire Pass Trail, Buckskin Trail, The Wave and Stateline Campground.

“Hikers in the vicinity of Wire Pass & The Wave are being evacuated. No roads are closed at this time, but motorists should use caution when vacating the area as fire crews are actively responding and smoke across House Rock Valley Rd. is a safety concern.”

A 4:09 p.m. tweet said evacuations had expanded.

“Evacuations: Hikers are being evacuated from the vicinity of Wire Pass Trail, Buckskin Trail, The Wave and Stateline Campground. Closures: House Rock Valley Road is now closed.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.