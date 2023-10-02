Canadian couple, dog killed in grizzly bear attack

BANFF NATIONAL PARK, ALBERTA, Oct. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Canadian couple and their dog have been killed in an apparent grizzly bear attack at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

A statement attributed to a Parks Canada public information officer said they first learned of the deadly encounter by way of a GPS alert issued Friday about 8 p.m. indicating a bear attack in the Red Deer River Valley west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

According to the Parks Canada statement, reported by Nanaimo News Now, an emergency response team was mobilized but was unable to helicopter to the scene of the attack due to harsh weather conditions.

Undeterred, the decision was made to try and reach the attack site by ground, and the Wildlife Human Attack Response Team arrived at the scene Saturday about 1 a.m.

Two deceased individuals were found, and a short while later team members encountered and euthanized a grizzly bear which they said was displaying aggressive behavior.

Investigators have yet to determine what triggered the attack, and the area where it took place remains closed to the public.

The victims’ names have yet to be released.

