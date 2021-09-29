Candlelight vigil for U of U football player Aaron Lowe to be held Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening in tribute to University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

Lowe, 21, was shot to death outside a house party early Sunday morning. A woman who was also outside was shot and critically injured. She is now in critical but stable condition.

The shooter or shooters had been asked to leave the house party, where they they arrived as uninvited guests, according to Salt Lake City Police Department.

A news release from the U said: “Members of the University of Utah campus and community are invited to remember the life of student-athlete Aaron Lowe at a candlelight vigil on the Student Union southwest lawn at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29.”

Speakers at the event will include U of U President Taylor Randall, Student Body President Jess Wojciechowski, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Lori McDonald, Athletics Director Mark Harlan and select student-athletes.

Candles will be available for attendees while supplies last. The block U on the hill will be lit from 7 to 9 p.m., to mark the occasion.

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, set up in honor of Ute player Jordan, who died at age 19 in December of 2020 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Lowe, who like Jordan was born in Mesquite, Texas, changed his player number from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of Jordan, who had played as No. 22.

On Monday morning, Salt Lake City’s Police Chief Mike Brown tweeted about possible leads in the case.

“I just finished a briefing with our investigative team,” the tweet said. “Our homicide investigation is moving forward. Because of the community tips we’ve received, there are now several potential promising leads. If you know anything about this case, call us at 801-799-3000. #SLC #SaltLakeCity.”

