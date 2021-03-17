Canyons School District will continue blended learning model for next six weeks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Canyons School District will continue with a blended learning model for the next six weeks.

“The Canyons Board of Education has opted to continue virtual-learning Fridays for the remaining six weeks of the 2020-2021 school year,” said a tweet from Canyons School District. In the fall, schools will return to a five-day in-person schedule.

“Staying the course for these last weeks preserves planning and collaboration time for teachers, and predictability for staff, parents and students who have established childcare and work routines,” the tweet said.

Canyons School District serves the communities of Alta, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Midvale and Sandy.