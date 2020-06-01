Capitol Reef National Park in Torrey now fully open

TORREY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Capitol Reef National Park is fully open with implementation of its “final phased resumption in operations” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.

The park has followed the Centers for Disease Control and Utah state guidance and has installed social distancing measures in the visitor center and Gifford House, open as of Monday, and at the Fruita Campground opening Tuesday, said the news release from the National Park Service.

A new project begins the week of June 1 to rehabilitate and upgrade the visitor center restrooms, the news release added. The restrooms will be closed for approximately six weeks. Visitors are encouraged to use vault toilet facilities along State Route 24 through the park. Flush toilets are available at the picnic area on Scenic Drive.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount,” the news release said. “At Capitol Reef National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and opened operations will be regularly monitored.”

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The park will continue to monitor all operations to ensure that visitors have access to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and will take steps necessary to protect public health, officials said.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the NPS website here.