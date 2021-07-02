Capitol Reef National Park now in stage 2 fire restrictions

TORREY, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Capitol Reef National Park has now entered stage two fire restrictions, officials said Friday.

“Utah’s hot-dry conditions are prompting agencies to issue fire restrictions as the west experiences extreme and unprecedented drought,” said a news release from the National Park Service.

The following acts are prohibited in the area until rescinded by the superintendent of Capitol Reef National Park.

Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using open fires of any kind. Stoves fueled by petroleum or liquid propane are allowed.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

The non-commercial use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnic devices.

The following persons are exempt from the order:

Those who obtain exemptions through local permits issued by the authorized officer for activities that will not conflict with the purpose of the order.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

The restrictions apply to all federal public lands within the boundaries of Capitol Reef National Park.

“Violation of the above, prohibited acts is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both,” the news release said. “With increased public recreation there is a greater potential for human-caused fires and smoke impacts affecting human health. If you choose to get outside, please act responsibly.”

To learn about wildland fire and safety for park visitors click here.