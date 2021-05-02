Capitol Reef National Park open despite sinkhole on SR-24

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, Garfield County, Utah, May 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A sinkhole has opened on State Route 24 in Garfield County near the Capitol Reef National Park visitors center, park officials say.

But the road remains open, with traffic being diverted around the hazard.

“State Route 24 remains OPEN,” says an update posted on the park’s Facebook page.

“Erosion is continually shaping and changing the Earth,” says the original post, which went up Friday. “Today at 5 p.m., a small sinkhole formed along State Route 24 roughly 0.5 miles east of the visitor center.

“While traffic is being diverted single file currently, there may be delays, or closures, in the near future for road repair. Plan ahead. Call 511 and check udot.Utah.gov for information.”

Image: Google Maps