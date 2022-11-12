Car catches fire after driver takes out stop sign, collides with pole in Millcreek crash

MILLCREEK, Utah, Nov. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was on his way to the hospital, then jail, after police say he plowed a stop sign and hit a pole, catching his car on fire.

The driver was arrested within two blocks of the crash scene at 4160 S. State Street Friday night after fleeing the mess on foot, said Unified Police Department Public Information Officer Kevin Mallory.

Impairment is suspected in the incident dispatched at 9:40 p.m, he said.

A pole for an electric business sign was damaged as well as the stop sign. Both the business owner and the Utah Department of Transportation have been notified of the sign problems.

A caller to emergency dispatch said someone might be trapped inside the burning car, Mallory said, but that turned out to be unfounded and the minor car fire was put out immediately.

The driver was interviewed by officers, he said, and then transported to a hospital for evaluation and any treatment of minor injuries before booking into jail.