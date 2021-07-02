Car collides with motorcycle in Harrisville, sends rider to hospital

HARRISVILLE, Utah, July 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist has been transported to an area hospital after a collision with a passenger car Thursday night in Harrisville.

The accident happened on Washington Boulevard at 8:54 p.m., a statement from the Harrisville Police Department says.

“Officers from Harrisville Police, North Ogden Police and Utah Highway Patrol responded to an auto versus motorcycle accident at approximately 500 N. Washington Blvd.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Washington Blvd. as a passenger car was exiting into the roadway from the east driveway of Walmart shopping center impacting the motorcycle,” the statement says.

“The driver of the passenger vehicle has been cooperative with officers during the investigation with the rider of the motorcycle being transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional details if they are released by the Harrisville Police Department.