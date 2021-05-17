Car crashes in Salt Lake City Cemetery after shot fired through window of Avenues home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are trying piece together the chain of events that led to a car crashing into a ditch in the Salt Lake City Cemetery Sunday night just minutes after a bullet was fired through the window of an Avenues home. No one was injured inside the residence.

Officers first responded to the area about 9:12 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received multiple calls of shots fired and a woman screaming near 200 North E Street.

Moments later police received additional reports of gunshots near 700 East 900 North.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. T. Summ told Gephardt Daily at the same time dispatchers received the calls of shots fired there were other reports of vehicles fleeing the area.

Responding officers soon came upon a car with three juveniles inside, which had driven into a ditch in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

No one was injured in the crash and the juveniles were detained for questioning, Summ said.

“There was one shot that went through a (house) window, but no one was injured. We called around to hospitals, and no one showed up with injuries,” according to Summ..

“About four cars appeared to be involved, from what callers told us. We don’t know if this one in the ditch was one of those four, or if it was a fifth car.”

The search for suspects is ongoing.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.