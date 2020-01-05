Car crashes into front of La Frontera restaurant in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into the front of La Frontera restaurant in Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department Detective Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident at the Mexican restaurant at 1236 W. 400 South.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and there are no further details at this time, Wilking said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.