Car decides to ‘go for swim’ in Deer Creek Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A car decided to “go for a swim” in Deer Creek Reservoir Sunday night while the owner took pictures, officials said.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called to the reservoir northeast of Provo at approximately 11:05 p.m. to help recover a car that was submerged in the water, said a Facebook post.

“The owner of the car had gone to the ramp at the State Park boat ramp to take pictures of his car,” the post said.

“So when the car decided to go for a swim the owner was out of the car. We are glad everyone is safe and nobody was in the car.”