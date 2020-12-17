Car driver dead after head-on collision with semi in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a collision in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

Salt Lake City police were dispatched to the scene, just north of 5600 W. 300 South, at about 6:15 p.m., Lt. Wierman, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

“It was a head-on collision between a semi and a passenger car, Wierman said. “The driver of the passenger car was deceased. The driver of the semi had minor injuries.”

Wierman said at 7:45 p.m. that investigators were still on the scene, and had not yet determined the factors that caused the crash or who might be at fault. Neither driver had passengers, so no additional people were injured, Wierman said.

The victim’s age and city of residence are not yet available, Wierman said.