Car fleeing police crashes into building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a Sunday morning crash near 1450 West 200 South, amid unconfirmed reports that suspects fleeing a traffic stop by members of the SLCPD Gang Unit lost control of their vehicle before smashing through a guardrail and into a occupied building.

The incident was first reported Sunday about 1:42 a.m. with word of the traffic stop near 950 West 200 South.

According to preliminary reports, yet to be verified, police were making contact with the suspects inside the vehicle when the car sped off, nearly hitting at least one officer.

Moments later, the car missed the sharp turn at 1450 West 200 South and plowed into a bar with people still inside.

One person inside the bar was reported slightly injured.

The occupants of the car also received what were described on scene as minor injuries.

Gephardt Daily was the only media outlet on scene in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

We will update this developing story after more information is made available.