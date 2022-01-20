Car goes over cliff on Canyon Rd. in Provo, at least one transported to hospital

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Provo are heading to the scene of a serious crash Wednesday night after it was reported that a vehicle went off a cliff on Canyon Road and landed below on University Avenue.

Provo Police Department spokesman Sgt. Nick Dupaix told Gephardt Daily the crash involved a single car, occupied by two people.

He confirmed that one person had been transported to Utah Valley Hospital, possibly in critical condition. He had no information regarding the second individual.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 10:20 p.m., and Dupaix said, shortly before 11 p.m., that a traffic team was on its way to assist in the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.