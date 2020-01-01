Car hits jersey barriers dislodged by truck on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck traveling northbound on Bangerter Highway Tuesday evening dislodged several concrete jersey barriers, which another vehicle then hit.

A Facebook post from South Jordan Police Department said at approx 11:45 p.m. near 11000 S. Bangerter Highway, the truck went off the road to the right and overcorrected to the left striking several barriers, knocking three into southbound traffic.

“A southbound car struck one of those barriers at full speed,” the post said.

The driver and passengers of the car were all transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the post said. The driver and passenger of the truck did not require transport to a hospital.

Bangerter Highway was closed down in both directions from from 10400 South to 11400 South and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Officers could not find any signs of impairment and the driver will likely be issued a citation for a lane travel violation, the post added.