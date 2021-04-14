Car rolls, collides with BYU sign in Provo

PROVO, Utah, April 14, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — A car rolled and collided with the Brigham Young University sign in Provo Wednesday.

“Stations 22, 23, and Heavy Rescue 21 responded to an accident requiring extrication,” said a Facebook from Provo Fire and Rescue. “Upon arrival, the patient was alert and oriented with minor injuries.”

The patient was transported to the ER for evaluation.

The incident occurred in the area of 200 East and Cougar Boulevard.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.