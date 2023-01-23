Car-semi collision kills man in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a Toyota Camry died Monday morning on U.S. 40 in Uintah County.

The incident happened at 5:26 a.m. near milepost 153, southeast of Vernal, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The man was alone in the car.

“The Camry crossed over the left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound Kenworth tractor-trailer,” the UHP statement says.

“The 55 year-old-male driver of the Camry was critically injured and was pronounced deceased on scene. The female driver and male passenger occupants of the semi were uninjured.

“A detour has been set in place for the investigation and MCIT has been notified. It is estimated that the roadway will be closed for approximately 1 to 2 more hours.”

For updates, check the UDOT Traffic website.