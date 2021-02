PROVO, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue HR 21 responded to assist North Fork Fire when a car slid off State Route 92 into the Provo River on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, there were “no significant injuries, and HR21 helped stabilize the vehicle until a tow truck could arrive.”

“Please drive safely and in control on the snowy roads,” the post said.