Car slides into West Haven apartment

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A car rammed into the lower floor of a West Haven apartment Sunday morning.

The call came to dispatch just after 8 a.m., says a post shared by Weber Fire District and Weber County. The Weber County Sheriff‘s Office and Roy City Fire also responded to the incident.

“Due to slick roads, crews discovered a car had veered off the road and struck a lower-level apartment,” the post says. “Heavy rescue units 66 and 41 stabilized the patio above using a Paratech shoring strut.

“There was a single occupant in the vehicle who was able to self-extricate, and two occupants were in the apartment. Fortunately, there were no injuries and only a single unit has been displaced.”

The post also shared safety reminders for changing road conditions, including inclement weather:

Slow down

Don’t drive distracted

Increase following distance