Car slides off road near Silver Fork Lodge in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photo: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A car slid off the road near Silver Fork Lodge in Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at mile post 12.5, said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 11 a.m.

The driver sustained only minor injuries.

Unified Police Department responded to the scene and a tow truck is en route, the tweet said.

“The vehicle is not blocking the road,” the tweet said. “Please be cautious in these conditions. Delays possible when tow truck arrives.”

